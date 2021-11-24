CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CGGYY stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. CGG has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $540.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.86.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

