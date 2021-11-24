Brokers Set Expectations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

