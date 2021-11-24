FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Lifted by Analyst

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mustang Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). B. Riley also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.