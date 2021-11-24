Syneos Health, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.91.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of SYNH opened at $100.22 on Monday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

