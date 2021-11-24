Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Targa Resources Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $55.57 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 144,880 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,557,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,640,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.