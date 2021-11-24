Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:XLO) Quiet Period Set To End on December 1st

Xilio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:XLO) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 1st. Xilio Therapeutics had issued 7,353,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $117,648,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Xilio Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:XLO opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

