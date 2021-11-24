Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vallourec S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vallourec in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.80).
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLOWY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.
Vallourec Company Profile
Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.
