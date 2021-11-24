Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vallourec S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vallourec in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.80).

Get Vallourec alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLOWY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.85. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.