Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,886.0 days.
DWMNF stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Dowa has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33.
Dowa Company Profile
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.