Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,886.0 days.

DWMNF stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Dowa has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33.

Get Dowa alerts:

Dowa Company Profile

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.