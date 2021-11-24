Capital One Financial Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

NYSE DVN opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.