CrowdStrike (CRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRWD opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.11. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $138.24 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.32.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

