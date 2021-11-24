Amjad Bseisu Purchases 551,171 Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) insider Amjad Bseisu bought 551,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £104,722.49 ($136,820.60).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 1,497,037 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £284,437.03 ($371,618.80).

ENQ opened at GBX 18.90 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. EnQuest PLC has a one year low of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 27.40 ($0.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £356.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

ENQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

