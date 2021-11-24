Anne Stevens Acquires 30,000 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($156,780.77).

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 413.80 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 369.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.76. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.43. Harbour Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23.

HBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

