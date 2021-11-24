Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Insider Purchases £697.84 in Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie bought 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) per share, for a total transaction of £697.84 ($911.73).

LON MYI opened at GBX 1,138 ($14.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Murray International Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,038 ($13.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.