Insider Buying: Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Mark Cutler bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £161,000 ($210,347.53).

Shares of Van Elle stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.58. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

