Insider Buying: Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Mark Cutler bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £161,000 ($210,347.53).
Shares of Van Elle stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.58. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Van Elle Company Profile
