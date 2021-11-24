Ben Thompson Sells 55,000 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.42), for a total transaction of £733,150 ($957,865.17).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Ben Thompson bought 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £299.20 ($390.91).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.67 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,322.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,295.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

