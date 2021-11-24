LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

RAMP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $50.35 on Friday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

