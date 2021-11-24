Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.73 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

