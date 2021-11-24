Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $275.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $275.00 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

BA stock opened at $209.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

