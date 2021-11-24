Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Down 4.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. 1,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXCF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.