Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Approximately 9,997,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 20,443,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.85.

About Advance Energy (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

