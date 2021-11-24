Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Trading Up 4.6%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 25,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Aimia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

