Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 1,279 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

