Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.50 and last traded at $102.50. Approximately 523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPXCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $3.5795 dividend. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $2.68. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.