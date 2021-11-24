PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Down 10.4%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was down 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 24,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 89,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

