Leoni (ETR:LEO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €11.87 ($13.49) and last traded at €11.74 ($13.34). Approximately 66,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.61 ($13.19).

LEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.77) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €9.45 ($10.74).

The firm has a market cap of $383.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

