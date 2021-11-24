Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.71 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $29.71 billion and $1.99 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.87 or 0.00374547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,236,148,897 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.