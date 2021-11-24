Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,178.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,935.14. 906,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,276. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,859.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,703.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.