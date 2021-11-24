JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,887,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

