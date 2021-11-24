Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,902. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after buying an additional 2,557,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,304 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 737,967 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

