Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.56. 161,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 319,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $100,567.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 288,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,067 over the last three months.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

