Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.20. 860,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,695. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

