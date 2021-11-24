$LONDON Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. $LONDON has a market cap of $1.40 million and $853.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.60 or 0.07496136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,478.37 or 0.99813597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

