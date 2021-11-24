Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,916.88 ($51.17).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,615.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,507.61. The firm has a market cap of £90.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.10. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, with a total value of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders bought a total of 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

