Keep Network Market Capitalization Achieves $432.71 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $432.71 million and $81.94 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00237074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,721,780 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

