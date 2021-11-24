PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director David W. Dorman Purchases 1,547 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $188.05. 19,989,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959,361. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.94. The company has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

