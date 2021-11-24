Splintershards (SPS) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Splintershards has a total market cap of $114.82 million and $2.59 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018846 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 256,943,031 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

