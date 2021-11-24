Thorstarter 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.08 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $31.91 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.10 or 0.07473046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,189.62 or 0.99667054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XRUNEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.