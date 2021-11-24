Stifel Nicolaus Raises Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target to C$3.50

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.95 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OPSSF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 150,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,417. Opsens has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

