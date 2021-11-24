Hacken Token Price Reaches $0.18 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $81.97 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.10 or 0.07473046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,189.62 or 0.99667054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,030,800 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars.

