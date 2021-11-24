Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Brian K. Ferraioli Purchases 4,911 Shares

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian K. Ferraioli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 5,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00.

ATCX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 89,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATCX shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 666,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 462,804 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,540,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.