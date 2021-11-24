Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Buys $1,153,728.75 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 307,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,153,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Precigen stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 2,459,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,408. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $4,281,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Third Security LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $2,187,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

