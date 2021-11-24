Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Insmed stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 841,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,747. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

