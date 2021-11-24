Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

GORO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 557,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,293. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 161.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 111.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 326,266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 12.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 180.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

