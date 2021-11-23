Neutrino USD (USDN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.72 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $559.56 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001742 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00070050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00072892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.40 or 0.07478781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,162.41 or 0.99688163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 570,278,612 coins and its circulating supply is 570,278,026 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

