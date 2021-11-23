Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 395 ($5.16).

TRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.38) to GBX 351 ($4.59) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Trainline stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 280.20 ($3.66). 701,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 253.40 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 338.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 336.53. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -21.89.

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

