Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000.

VCEL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 437,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,783. Vericel has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,060.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

