Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $667.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $667.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $654.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $638.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix has a 52-week low of $475.89 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.