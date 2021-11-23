BIDR (BIDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.79 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and $28.79 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00090155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.15 or 0.07488882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,545.59 or 1.00271943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

