Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Announces Earnings Results

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FNA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 403,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,387. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

