Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 306,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Get Kamada alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

KMDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.